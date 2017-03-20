Search on for missing Texas woman aft...

Search on for missing Texas woman after mysterious cellphone ping

Grapevine Police are searching for a North Texas woman last seen on March 13, 2017. Tori Golka left her boyfriend's home in Irving to pick up her young son, but never arrived.

