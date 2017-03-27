Provident in Baton Rouge breaks ground on $115 million Dallas-area hotel
Provident Resources Group , a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit asset development and management firm, said construction has started on a $115 million convention hotel in metro Dallas that it will own. The 350-room Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel in Irving, Texas, is set to open in December 2018, said Steve Hicks, chairman and chief executive officer of Provident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat...
|21 hr
|Dianne U
|1
|North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4...
|Mar 23
|MissingPhartss
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC