Provident in Baton Rouge breaks groun...

Provident in Baton Rouge breaks ground on $115 million Dallas-area hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Advocate

Provident Resources Group , a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit asset development and management firm, said construction has started on a $115 million convention hotel in metro Dallas that it will own. The 350-room Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel in Irving, Texas, is set to open in December 2018, said Steve Hicks, chairman and chief executive officer of Provident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... 21 hr Dianne U 1
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Mar 23 MissingPhartss 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC