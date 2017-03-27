Preston Hollow Capital Announces $115 Million Financing Transaction...

Preston Hollow Capital, an independent specialty finance company, announced today the completion of a $115 million financing transaction for the construction of the new Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel in Irving, Texas, which will provide over 350 guest rooms and more than 16,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting space, restaurant and retail facilities, and a parking garage. The upscale hotel will complement and be located adjacent to both the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and The Music Factory, a 17-acre dining and entertainment venue currently under construction under separate ownership.

