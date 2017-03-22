Participants celebrate Holi, 'The Festival of Colours'
The DFW Hindu Temple Society hosted a Holi celebration on March 19 at the DFW Hindu Temple in Irving, Texas, to celebrate the arrival of spring and the passing of winter. Participants of all ages took part in the celebration by dancing and singing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4...
|8 hr
|MissingPhartss
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC