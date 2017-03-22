Participants celebrate Holi, 'The Fes...

Participants celebrate Holi, 'The Festival of Colours'

The DFW Hindu Temple Society hosted a Holi celebration on March 19 at the DFW Hindu Temple in Irving, Texas, to celebrate the arrival of spring and the passing of winter. Participants of all ages took part in the celebration by dancing and singing.

