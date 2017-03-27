OPEC's desperate moves against shale producers
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC on November 29, 2016 lidded members' production output to bring global oil inventories back to levels that would shore up prices. For the first time since 2008 the coalition of 24 producer nations of OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed to cut output by five percent for six months starting January 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4...
|Mar 23
|MissingPhartss
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC