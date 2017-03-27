OPEC's desperate moves against shale ...

OPEC's desperate moves against shale producers

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC on November 29, 2016 lidded members' production output to bring global oil inventories back to levels that would shore up prices. For the first time since 2008 the coalition of 24 producer nations of OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed to cut output by five percent for six months starting January 2017.

