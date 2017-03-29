Not to worry, but $2B in D-FW commercial property debt due in 2017
Almost $2 billion commercial real estate debt financed with securitized loans is coming due in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year. But a new report by analysts at Trepp Llc says that North Texas has one of the strongest commercial real estate market sin the county and low commercial mortgage delinquency rates.
