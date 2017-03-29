Not to worry, but $2B in D-FW commerc...

Not to worry, but $2B in D-FW commercial property debt due in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Almost $2 billion commercial real estate debt financed with securitized loans is coming due in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year. But a new report by analysts at Trepp Llc says that North Texas has one of the strongest commercial real estate market sin the county and low commercial mortgage delinquency rates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... 8 hr Dianne U 1
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Mar 23 MissingPhartss 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC