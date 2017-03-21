North Texas woman reported missing fo...

North Texas woman reported missing found safe 400 miles away in Portland, Texas

Tori Golka, 24, of Irving, walked into the Portland, Texas, police station to say she was safe, Sunday, March 19, 2017. She had been reported missing six days before after failing to pick up her 3-year-old son in Grapevine.

