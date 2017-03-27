Nimitz Runner Named One Irving Scholar Athlete of the Month...
The Irving ISD Athletic Department, in conjunction with the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, ESPN and Toyota of Irving, recognized Perla Barrera of Nimitz High School, as the March One Irving Scholar Athlete of the Month. Barrera, a senior, ran on the varsity cross country team all four years and is ranked third in her class of 556.
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4...
|Mar 23
|MissingPhartss
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
