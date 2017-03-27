Nimitz Runner Named One Irving Schola...

Nimitz Runner Named One Irving Scholar Athlete of the Month...

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Irving Weekly

The Irving ISD Athletic Department, in conjunction with the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, ESPN and Toyota of Irving, recognized Perla Barrera of Nimitz High School, as the March One Irving Scholar Athlete of the Month. Barrera, a senior, ran on the varsity cross country team all four years and is ranked third in her class of 556.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Mar 23 MissingPhartss 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Feb 27 Dianne U 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC