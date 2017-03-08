NEWS Judicial review ordered for Chic...

NEWS Judicial review ordered for Chicago PE pipe project

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Plastics News

Illinois utility regulators ordered another round of hearings March 1 into massive cost overruns of a 20-year program to replace old and leaky gas mains in Chicago as rate payers complain the steeper price tag could drastically increase heating bills. Costs have skyrocketed to $6.8 billion, from a 2009 estimate of $2.6 billion, for the Peoples Gas project, which started in 2011 and calls for replacing 2,000 miles of cast and ductile iron pipe with polyethylene pipe by 2030.

