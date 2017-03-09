Man tied pit bull to dumpster, then stabbed it and left it to die, Irving police say
Irving police are looking for a man they say stabbed a dog multiple times and left it to die after tying it to a dumpster. Officers were called to the 1800 block of West Irving Boulevard, near West Pioneer Drive, on Feb. 27 after someone reported finding a dead 3-year-old pit bull.
