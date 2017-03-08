Lyric Stage presents the World Premiere of Larry Gatlin's QUANAH
Quanah, the Parker Family Saga, is a new musical written by Grammy Award-winning country music legend Larry Gatlin . It is the story of Quanah Parker, the last Comanche chief, his mother Cynthia Ann Parker and the Parker Family settling in Texas and the survival and ascendancy of the great Comanche people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Day Without Immigrants...
|Feb 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Feb 12
|Political Atheist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC