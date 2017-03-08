Johnson, Bowie Students Inspired to Pursue Engineering Careers...
Students from Johnson and Bowie middle schools put their innovative thinking skills to the test as they built marble roller coasters and created marshmallow launchers during ExxonMobil's annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day program on February 21 at the Irving Convention Center. More than 50 DFW-area girls participated in interactive demos provided by presenters from The Perot Museum of Nature and Science and learned about various career paths within the engineering profession, from video game designer to biomedical engineer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Day Without Immigrants...
|Feb 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Feb 12
|Political Atheist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC