Johnson, Bowie Students Inspired to Pursue Engineering Careers...

Students from Johnson and Bowie middle schools put their innovative thinking skills to the test as they built marble roller coasters and created marshmallow launchers during ExxonMobil's annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day program on February 21 at the Irving Convention Center. More than 50 DFW-area girls participated in interactive demos provided by presenters from The Perot Museum of Nature and Science and learned about various career paths within the engineering profession, from video game designer to biomedical engineer.

