Jim Caldwell has been appointed President at Omni Hotels in Irving - TX, USA
Omni Hotels & Resorts has tapped its CEO, Jim Caldwell, to also serve as president, effective immediately. In his newly combined role as CEO and president, Caldwell will continue establishing the vision for the luxury hotel brand while ensuring that all operational areas within the company are aligned to achieve its long-term goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Day Without Immigrants...
|Feb 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Feb 12
|Political Atheist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC