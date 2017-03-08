Jim Caldwell has been appointed Presi...

Jim Caldwell has been appointed President at Omni Hotels in Irving - TX, USA

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Omni Hotels & Resorts has tapped its CEO, Jim Caldwell, to also serve as president, effective immediately. In his newly combined role as CEO and president, Caldwell will continue establishing the vision for the luxury hotel brand while ensuring that all operational areas within the company are aligned to achieve its long-term goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Feb 27 Dianne U 1
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Day Without Immigrants... Feb 16 ICE Capitan 1
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 12 Political Atheist 6
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC