Irving residents escape 4-alarm fire ...

Irving residents escape 4-alarm fire that destroyed apartment building

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Firefighters found smoke and heavy flames coming from the structure when they responded to the 2600 West Walnut Hill Lane, near Story Road, about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Thu MissingPhartss 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Feb 27 Dianne U 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Dallas County was issued at March 24 at 4:33AM CDT

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC