Irving residents escape 4-alarm fire that destroyed apartment building
Firefighters found smoke and heavy flames coming from the structure when they responded to the 2600 West Walnut Hill Lane, near Story Road, about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4...
|Thu
|MissingPhartss
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC