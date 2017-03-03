Irving rapist who admitted a 'problem with prostitutes' gets life sentence
Joseph Glenn Beaty, accused of a series of rapes dating to 2009, was "a man with a plan, a pattern, the intent to prey upon the weak, the vulnerable and the imperfect," prosecutor Amy Derrick said in a Dallas courtroom Friday. Arrested in 2015, Beaty has been linked to four sexual assaults as authorities tested DNA evidence from backlogged rape kits.
