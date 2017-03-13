Irving PD catch man who tied dog to d...

Irving PD catch man who tied dog to dumpster Read Story Kevin Reece

Friday Mar 10 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Police in Irving have found the man they believe is responsible for killing a dog and leaving him tied to a dumpster. The dog, believed to be a 3-year-old pit bull mix, was found behind a dentist's office on West Irving Boulevard Feb. 26, tied to a blue dumpster and stabbed.

