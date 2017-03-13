Irving PD catch man who tied dog to dumpster Read Story Kevin Reece
Police in Irving have found the man they believe is responsible for killing a dog and leaving him tied to a dumpster. The dog, believed to be a 3-year-old pit bull mix, was found behind a dentist's office on West Irving Boulevard Feb. 26, tied to a blue dumpster and stabbed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Sun
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Sun
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC