Irving man catches record-setting hybrid striped bass

Yue Jiang Li caught a record-setting 9.83 pound, 25 inch long hybrid stripped bass in Ray Roberts Lake, just north of Denton in early March of 2017. Yue Jiang Li caught a record-setting 9.83 pound, 25 inch long hybrid stripped bass in Ray Roberts Lake, just north of Denton in early March of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.