Irving City Manager Recommends Jeff Spivey as Next Chief of Police

Thursday

Irving City Manager Chris Hillman announced today that he is recommending current Irving Assistant Police Chief Jeff Spivey as the new Irving Chief of Police. The recommendation is contingent on the Irving City Council's confirmation during its regularly scheduled March 23 council meeting.

