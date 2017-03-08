Irving City Manager Recommends Jeff Spivey as Next Chief of Police
Irving City Manager Chris Hillman announced today that he is recommending current Irving Assistant Police Chief Jeff Spivey as the new Irving Chief of Police. The recommendation is contingent on the Irving City Council's confirmation during its regularly scheduled March 23 council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
