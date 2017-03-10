Exxon-BP Acquisition Talk Resurfaces: Is a Deal Really Likely? 2 hours ago

While a bid for BP can't be ruled out, reports about Exxon's interest have been around for years and analysts from Macquarie Capital Ltd. to Canaccord Genuity said a deal was unlikely. "The report about Exxon and BP seems to be just a rumor because because there doesn't appear to be an obvious strategic fit," said Anish Kapadia, a senior research analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co International LLP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.