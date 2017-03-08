DWI No-Refusal Operations Coming Up...

DWI No-Refusal Operations Coming Up...

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Irving Weekly

The Irving Police Department will conduct DWI No-Refusal operations during the Spring Break/St. Patrick's Day holiday period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kristi sue kuhn 23 hr Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? 23 hr Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Feb 27 Dianne U 1
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC