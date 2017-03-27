Dave Chappelle to open Irving Music Factory
It has been a long time coming but the newest music/entertainment venue in North Texas, the Irving Music Factory in Las Colinas, finally has opening date: Sept. 1 with a set from comedian Dave Chappelle.
