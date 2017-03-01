Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Lifted to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.