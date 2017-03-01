Continue reading Irving mayoral ballot flap heads to appeals court
An Irving resident wants a state appeals court to order that her name be placed on the city's May mayoral ballot after her application was rejected by city officials who said her petition contained too many invalid signatures. Kristi Pena's application and petition to file as a mayoral candidate were denied after Irving's city secretary, Shanae Jennings, was unable to confirm that five of the 38 signatures Pena provided were from registered Irving voters.
