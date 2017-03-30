Continue reading Irving Mayor Beth Va...

Continue reading Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne to join Trump Administration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Van Duyne did not say what her role would be, but told a gathering at the AT&T Bryon Nelson kickoff luncheon that an announcement could come next week. "I keep saying next week because I've been told the paperwork is going to be done next week," Van Duyne told about 300 people at the Momentous Institute in north Oak Cliff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11) Fri Doubter 18
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... Fri ThomasA 2
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Mar 23 MissingPhartss 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC