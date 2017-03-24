Continue reading Apartment builders b...

Continue reading Apartment builders buy high-profile Las Colinas building site

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

JPI bought more than five acres on the south side of Northwest Highway along the DART commuter rail line. The vacant tract is just east of the Irving Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Thu MissingPhartss 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Feb 27 Dianne U 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC