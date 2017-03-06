Appeals court orders Irving officials...

Appeals court orders Irving officials to place woman on upcoming mayoral ballot

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A state appeals court Monday ordered Irving's city officials to add the name of a resident to the city's May mayoral ballot who had previously been rejected. The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas ordered City Secretary Shanae Jennings to place Kristi Pena on the ballot within three business days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Sun Dallas martin 10
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Feb 27 Dianne U 1
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Day Without Immigrants... Feb 16 ICE Capitan 1
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 12 Political Atheist 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dallas County was issued at March 06 at 4:15PM CST

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC