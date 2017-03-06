Appeals court orders Irving officials to place woman on upcoming mayoral ballot
A state appeals court Monday ordered Irving's city officials to add the name of a resident to the city's May mayoral ballot who had previously been rejected. The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas ordered City Secretary Shanae Jennings to place Kristi Pena on the ballot within three business days.
