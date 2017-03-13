Animal Cruelty Suspect Identified and Arrested...
As a result of media coverage of this case, detectives received multiple tips and identified the suspect as Joseph Ray Schell, 60 years of age. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Schell and took him into custody at approximately 4:30 p.m. today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Sun
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Sun
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC