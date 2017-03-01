Wife of officer returns to memorial weekly with new mission Read Story Jobin Panicker

Wife of officer returns to memorial w...

Debbie Dahl has been coming to the intersection of Valley View Lane and Interstate 635 every Friday since her husband, Mark, died. Mark Dahl, a 19 year veteran with Irving Police, was riding his motorcycle to work on Aug. 12 of 2016 when he hit the curb at the intersection and died.

