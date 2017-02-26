Watch: Customer at Irving Wal-Mart tells Hispanic employee to 'go to your own' country

A customer at an Irving Wal-Mart who complained "foreigners are living off of us good white working people" told a Hispanic employee that people like her should "go to your own countries" in a video circulating on social media. The employee, who says she became a U.S. citizen 20 years ago after emigrating from El Salvador, said she began recording the video Thursday after the man said he wanted a white employee to assist him.

