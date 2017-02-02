Video offers glimpse into relationshi...

Video offers glimpse into relationship slain Lewisville sisters had...

1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Home video of a father and his teen daughters, who were found dead nine years ago outside an Irving hotel in a cab he had borrowed, hints at what some relatives and friends have said was a physically abusive relationship. Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found shot to death on New Year's Day 2008 in a taxi at an Irving motel.

