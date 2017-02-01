Thieves posing as City of Irving Water Department employees...
The Irving Police Department is investigating two theft complaints involving suspects who posed as City of Irving Water Department employees to gain access into the victim's homes. Once inside, one suspect distracted the victim while the other stole property from inside the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 min
|Me Sui
|1,084
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|14 hr
|ICE Capitan
|3
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Jan 23
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Jan 22
|ShortyMT
|1
|Busted.
|Jan 22
|Jennifer
|2
|Irving TX getto
|Jan 12
|Yungin214
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC