Thieves posing as City of Irving Wate...

Thieves posing as City of Irving Water Department employees...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Irving Weekly

The Irving Police Department is investigating two theft complaints involving suspects who posed as City of Irving Water Department employees to gain access into the victim's homes. Once inside, one suspect distracted the victim while the other stole property from inside the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 min Me Sui 1,084
Atencion! Hola!!! 14 hr ICE Capitan 3
What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ... Jan 23 ShortyMT 3
happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he... Jan 22 ShortyMT 1
Busted. Jan 22 Jennifer 2
Irving TX getto Jan 12 Yungin214 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC