Texas sharpens its claws on clawbacks, a promising sign for taxpayers
For years, the Texas Enterprise Fund has touted its success in helping land big corporate projects, from a Samsung chip-making plant in Austin to Toyota's North American headquarters in Plano. But how the fund deals with failure may be just as important.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|DDW
|30
|Day Without Immigrants...
|6 hr
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|TXPhartz
|1,113
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Feb 12
|Political Atheist
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Gym that incorporates Mental Health
|Feb 6
|Daa6188
|1
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC