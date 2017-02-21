Studies show speaking multiple languages may delay dementia Read Story Sonia Azad
We know life-long bilingualism can delay the onset of dementia by as much as five years. Now, new studies show two big advantages to speaking multiple languages: it preserves memory and helps with focus.
