Studies show speaking multiple langua...

Studies show speaking multiple languages may delay dementia Read Story Sonia Azad

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

We know life-long bilingualism can delay the onset of dementia by as much as five years. Now, new studies show two big advantages to speaking multiple languages: it preserves memory and helps with focus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 min Insane 1,128
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Day Without Immigrants... Feb 16 ICE Capitan 1
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 12 Political Atheist 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
Gym that incorporates Mental Health Feb 6 Daa6188 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC