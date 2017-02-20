Stage West's 'Ann' coming back, this time to Irving Arts Center

At a time when politicians are historically unpopular, audiences have been beseeching Stage West to bring back its fall hit, Ann , Holland Taylor's one-woman Broadway show about the late, straight-talking Democrat who became Texas' second female governor, and became known for her feminism and one-liners. Linda Kay Leonard will return to the role of Ann Richards in the Stage West production of Holland Taylor'A A s one-woman show, 'Ann' at Irving Arts Center June 9-July 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.