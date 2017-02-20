Stage West's 'Ann' coming back, this ...

Stage West's 'Ann' coming back, this time to Irving Arts Center

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

At a time when politicians are historically unpopular, audiences have been beseeching Stage West to bring back its fall hit, Ann , Holland Taylor's one-woman Broadway show about the late, straight-talking Democrat who became Texas' second female governor, and became known for her feminism and one-liners. Linda Kay Leonard will return to the role of Ann Richards in the Stage West production of Holland Taylor'A A s one-woman show, 'Ann' at Irving Arts Center June 9-July 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Day Without Immigrants... Feb 16 ICE Capitan 1
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 12 Political Atheist 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
Gym that incorporates Mental Health Feb 6 Daa6188 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC