Sound Productions Hosts Gateway Semin...

Sound Productions Hosts Gateway Seminar Feb 23, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Pro Sound News

On February 16, Irving, TX-based Sound Productions hosted a Technical Arts and Team Leadership Seminar. Aimed at audio pros throughout the region, the event focused on best practices for House of Worship audio, with an aim of ensuring the best Easter Service possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens 53 min Dianne U 1
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Day Without Immigrants... Feb 16 ICE Capitan 1
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 12 Political Atheist 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
Gym that incorporates Mental Health Feb 6 Daa6188 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC