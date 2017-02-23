Sound Productions Hosts Gateway Seminar Feb 23, 2017
On February 16, Irving, TX-based Sound Productions hosted a Technical Arts and Team Leadership Seminar. Aimed at audio pros throughout the region, the event focused on best practices for House of Worship audio, with an aim of ensuring the best Easter Service possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
