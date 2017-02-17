School Superintendent Addresses Possi...

School Superintendent Addresses Possible Protest Rumors in Irving...

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Irving Weekly

As you may be aware, there have been social media posts circulating that suggest there could be a series of political protests this week throughout our community. Today is a scheduled student holiday, but other than that, this week will be business as usual for us in Irving ISD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Day Without Immigrants... Feb 16 ICE Capitan 1
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 12 Political Atheist 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
Gym that incorporates Mental Health Feb 6 Daa6188 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC