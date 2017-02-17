School Superintendent Addresses Possible Protest Rumors in Irving...
As you may be aware, there have been social media posts circulating that suggest there could be a series of political protests this week throughout our community. Today is a scheduled student holiday, but other than that, this week will be business as usual for us in Irving ISD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Day Without Immigrants...
|Feb 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Feb 12
|Political Atheist
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Gym that incorporates Mental Health
|Feb 6
|Daa6188
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC