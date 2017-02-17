PMZ Arranges $11.9M Loan for TownePla...

PMZ Arranges $11.9M Loan for TownePlace Suites by Marriott Las Colinas

PMZ Realty Capital LLC, a national boutique real estate investment banking firm, has arranged an $11.9-million acquisition loan for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Las Colinas, Irving, TX. The 135-suite property offers guests a choice of studio, one- and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and free grocery delivery.

