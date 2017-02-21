North Texas robbers strike after victims cash checks, use ATMs
This is a Feb. 3 surveillance photo of one of three suspects police believe are responsible for at least nine holdups in Irving and Grapevine. Irving police asked for help to identify this suspect who, along with two other robbers, has targeted residents after they cashed checks or used ATMs.
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Day Without Immigrants...
|Feb 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Feb 12
|Political Atheist
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Gym that incorporates Mental Health
|Feb 6
|Daa6188
|1
