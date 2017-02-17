New Data In Shows Caris Life Sciences' ADAPT Platform Detects Breast...
Results Demonstrate Potential of Unprecedented Technology Approach to Classify Women Regardless of Breast Density IRVING, Texas, Feb. 21, 2017 - Caris Life SciencesA , a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced the results of a study that demonstrate the ability of the company's ADAPT Biotargeting Systema to detect and classify women with or without breast cancer based on a minimally-invasive liquid biopsy of circulating exosomes from blood plasma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Day Without Immigrants...
|Feb 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Feb 12
|Political Atheist
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Gym that incorporates Mental Health
|Feb 6
|Daa6188
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC