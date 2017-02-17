New Data In Shows Caris Life Sciences...

New Data In Shows Caris Life Sciences' ADAPT Platform Detects Breast...

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: BioSpace

Results Demonstrate Potential of Unprecedented Technology Approach to Classify Women Regardless of Breast Density IRVING, Texas, Feb. 21, 2017 - Caris Life SciencesA , a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced the results of a study that demonstrate the ability of the company's ADAPT Biotargeting Systema to detect and classify women with or without breast cancer based on a minimally-invasive liquid biopsy of circulating exosomes from blood plasma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Day Without Immigrants... Feb 16 ICE Capitan 1
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 12 Political Atheist 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
Gym that incorporates Mental Health Feb 6 Daa6188 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC