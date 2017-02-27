New chip pack format seen at Pack Expo East
Irving, TX-based Mission Foods has sold its popular tortilla chips in preformed flat-bottom pouches made of a paper lamination for many years now, but new packages shown at PACK EXPO East suggest that a change is being evaluated. Shown at the AlliedFlex Technologies booth was a standup pouch looking very similar to the one that consumers are so familiar with.
