Members voice expectations, formulate constituent questions

22 hrs ago

The 2020 Vision Team of the Presbyterian Church met here last weekend to begin the work requested of them by the Way Forward Committee of the 222nd General Assembly in creating a vision statement for the denomination. "At the 11th hour we decided we needed to get a group of Presbyterians together to look at the future," said Justin Botejue, a Young Adult Advisory Delegate from Spokane, Washington, who was on the Assembly's Way Forward Committee.

