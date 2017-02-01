Latest Redevelopment Plan for Old Texas Stadium Site is Dead
Irving is once again looking for a development partner to make good use of the old Texas Stadium site after a company considering a project there for more than two years pulled out. "We're actively engaged with several at this time," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|9 hr
|TEXAND
|14
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Thu
|ICE Capitan
|3
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Jan 23
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Jan 22
|ShortyMT
|1
|Busted.
|Jan 22
|Jennifer
|2
|Irving TX getto
|Jan 12
|Yungin214
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC