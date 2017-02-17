Irving Student Musicians to Perform at the Meyerson...
Student musicians from Irving High School and its feeder middle schools will have the opportunity to perform at the renowned Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas's historic Arts District this Saturday, February 25. The event will feature bands, choirs and orchestras throughout the day, an appearance by a district-wide elementary chorus and a student art exhibit. The performance schedule is as follows: The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is located at 2301 Flora Street in Dallas.
