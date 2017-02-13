How TAMI Tenants Are Making Their Mark in Downtown SD
Traditionally, the Downtown office market was primarily made up of legal, government and insurance tenants, but the creative class has discovered the benefits of San Diego's unique downtown submarkets, CBRE's Matt Carlson tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Sun
|Political Atheist
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Gym that incorporates Mental Health
|Feb 6
|Daa6188
|1
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Jan 23
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Jan 22
|ShortyMT
|1
