Focusrite RedNet Components Help the ...

Focusrite RedNet Components Help the Christian House of Prayer, Near...

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Pro Sound News

Located right outside Fort Hood, Texas - the largest military installation in the free world - the Christian House of Prayer was founded in 1980, and from its main location in Killeen and a satellite location in Copperas Cove serves a ministry that reaches across the country and into Europe. As the need to improve the sound at the main sanctuary increased, Chris McKinney, the church's Head Audio Engineer and Production Manager, began researching the best way to go about modernizing the system there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting 5 hr AmberMyree 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) 12 hr DDW 30
Day Without Immigrants... 15 hr ICE Capitan 1
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 12 Political Atheist 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
Gym that incorporates Mental Health Feb 6 Daa6188 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC