Exxon Mobil charges up $1.1 billion contribution to global pension plans

Read more: Pensions & Investments

Exxon Mobil Corp., Irving, Texas, plans to contribute $1.1 billion total to its global pension plans in 2017, the company announced in its recently filed 10-K.

