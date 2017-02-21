Exxon Mobil charges up $1.1 billion contribution to global pension plans
Exxon Mobil Corp., Irving, Texas, plans to contribute $1.1 billion total to its global pension plans in 2017, the company announced in its recently filed 10-K.
