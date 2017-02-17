de Zavala Middle School Wins Best in Show at ICE Awards...
Last Thursday was a scene of celebration at Irving High School for the 17th Annual Irving Celebration of Excellence . Many great school programs and projects were honored during the night with the coveted ICE Award going to de Zavala Middle School for its National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Day Without Immigrants...
|Feb 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Feb 12
|Political Atheist
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Gym that incorporates Mental Health
|Feb 6
|Daa6188
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC