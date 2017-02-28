Convenience stores cling to relevance asa
When consumers can have almost anything delivered from Amazon.com within an hour and order via Dash buttons or through Amazon Echo's virtual personal assistant Alexa, what does the traditional convenience store Convenience stores cling to relevance as on-demand services grow When consumers can have almost anything delivered from Amazon.com within an hour and order via Dash buttons or through Amazon Echo's virtual personal assistant Alexa, what does the traditional convenience store Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/money/business/2017/02/28/convenience-stores-cling-relevance-demand-services-grow/98512776/ 7-Eleven uses a new digital menu sign above the cash register on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in a convenience store located at its new headquarters building in Irving, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Day Without Immigrants...
|Feb 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Feb 12
|Political Atheist
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Gym that incorporates Mental Health
|Feb 6
|Daa6188
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC