Continue reading Utility firm Vistra trading downtown Dallas office for new headquarters in Irving

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Vistra Energy said Wednesday that it will move its workers from the Energy Plaza tower downtown to its TXU Energy offices on Sierra Drive in Las Colinas. "An important element of being one company and driving a common culture is to be headquartered in one building," CEO Curt Morgan said in a letter to the utility firm's workers.

