Commercial real estate transactions

Commercial real estate transactions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Private real estate investor Vestar has acquired Twin Creeks Marketplace, a 43,134-square foot grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1265 W. Exchange Parkway in Allen. Developed in 2016, Twin Creeks Marketplace has tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, Verizon, Starbucks, Advancial Credit Union, Luxe Nails, Studio Smiles and ATI Physical Therapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 2 ICE Capitan 3
What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ... Jan 23 ShortyMT 3
happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he... Jan 22 ShortyMT 1
Busted. Jan 22 Jennifer 2
Irving TX getto Jan 12 Yungin214 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC